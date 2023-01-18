Made-in-India toy brand ‘Namasthe World’ has been launched

Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Namasthe World, a newly formed children’s toy and gaming brand based out of Hyderabad announced its launch promising to offer a holistic 360-degree experience in physical toys, digital content, edutainment centric games and casual games for kids.

The brand will focus on creating interesting and international standard IP’s on different platforms of entertainment alongside plush toys, wooden toys, block puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, digital and mobile gaming, AI, AR/VR and animation content creation completing the ecosystem.

Namasthe World has inked a deal with Rowan’s and Hamley’s as the official distribution partners and hence all the products will be available across Hamley’s stores and other sub brands of Rowan’s both physically and digitally. It has a very strong in-house design team and aims to take on the deluge of Chinese toys into the Indian market. The ultimate aim is to provide a boost to home-grown toys and local artisans.

Catering to a wide age group of 3+ years to 99+ years, Namasthe World aims to reach out to parents and children not only in India but diaspora audiences in USA, UK, Europe and UAE. All the toys will be original and self-created characters and have a holistic approach to edutainment, creating a more immersive and interactive entertainment experience for children.

The pricing for the toys would range between Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. They would follow pleasant colour palettes, international design standards and eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

“We want to celebrate and empower children around the world through innovative and engaging toys and experiences that combine physical and digital elements that help in imparting education through a lot of fun,” said Hareesh Vasi Reddy, Business Head of the company.