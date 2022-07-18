Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to conduct job mela for BRAOU students on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is conducting a job mela for science students of Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) in the Department of Chemistry on the university campus on Tuesday.

To attend the job mela, candidates should have 60 per cent marks in SSC, intermediate and BSc Chemistry should be one of the subjects in BSc i.e., MPC, BZC, MbZC/MbBC. They should also have proficiency in reading, writing and speaking Telugu and English languages, the BRAOU said on Monday.

Shortlisted candidates for an apprenticeship would be confirmed subject to their clearance, it said.

Candidates of the 2021 batch should carry copies of SSC, intermediate and BSc pass certificates, while the 2022 batch of students need to produce semester I to V marks sheets besides two passport-size photographs for identification proof, it added. Further details are available from the dean’s office, BRAOU.