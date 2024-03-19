Drake gifts $25,000 to pregnant fan at Texas concert

By IANS Published Date - 19 March 2024, 10:36 AM

Los Angeles: Canadian rapper Drake’s gesture at his recent concert is winning hearts.

The rapper helped out yet another fan by granting their wish at his concert in San Antonio, Texas as a part of his It’s All a Blur Tour.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Drake, 37, struck up a conversation with a female fan in the crowd, who was holding up a poster that said “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” reports ‘People’ magazine.

The poster was a nod to the track off his latest album ‘For All the Dogs’, which features Sexyy Red and SZA.

“Well first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to — first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s***”, he told the fan.

“Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around.”

As per ‘People’, Drake then offered the fan a gift, as he said amid roaring applause, “Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

The ‘First Person Shooter’ rapper has made something of a habit of offering generous gifts to fans in his audiences over the last six months.

In August, he walked on stage in Los Angeles with a pink Hermes Birkin bag and scanned the crowd for a lucky recipient.

“Drake ain’t cheap”, he told the audience before pointing at someone in the audience and handing them the designer purse, which costs between $10,000 and $30,000.

The rapper said: “This girl right here”.

In October, Drake gave $50,000 to an audience member who was originally supposed to attend the show with his girlfriend, but the pair had recently broken up.

“I like that sign”, Drake said in a video captured by fans.

“That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’ll do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some s*** like that.”