Dravid fans express happiness over BCCI extending his contract as head coach

Alongside Dravid, the governing body of cricket has also extended the contracts of the support staff.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the extension of Rahul Dravid’s contract as Head Coach for Team India.

Rumors speculated that VVS Laxman might replace Rahul Dravid, the current stand-in coach for the Indian team. However, after a productive discussion with Rahul, the board decided to retain him as the head coach.

The former Indian captain assumed the role of head coach in 2021, and his contract was due to conclude after the 2023 World Cup.

Dravid’s fans in India are expressing their joy over his reappointment as head coach and are taking to social media platforms to convey their best wishes to him.

Gautam Gambhir said, “It's a good thing because the T20 World Cup is around the corner and you don't want to change the entire support staff.” (ANI) #RahulDravid #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UCmEOiPh1U — context of cricket (@contextofcr) November 29, 2023

The moment when Rahul Dravid contract extended as an Indian team Coach! Joke Aside, BCCI wouldn’t get better coach than #RahulDravid right now!#HardikPandya #T20WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/kjKbNPRe0D — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) November 29, 2023

Head coach – Rahul Dravid.

Batting coach – Vikram Rathore.

Bowling coach – Paras Mhambrey.

Fielding coach – T Dilip. Thanks BCCI for showing trust again . They actually did a great job & we all appreciate their efforts towards our team Bharat 🇮🇳#BCCI #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/XredSrilBr — Abhishek (@ThakurAbhi3880) November 29, 2023