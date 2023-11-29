Dravid fans express happiness over BCCI extending his contract as head coach

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023
Alongside Dravid, the governing body of cricket has also extended the contracts of the support staff.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:01 PM, Wed - 29 November 23
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the extension of Rahul Dravid’s contract as Head Coach for Team India.

Rumors speculated that VVS Laxman might replace Rahul Dravid, the current stand-in coach for the Indian team. However, after a productive discussion with Rahul, the board decided to retain him as the head coach.

The former Indian captain assumed the role of head coach in 2021, and his contract was due to conclude after the 2023 World Cup.

Dravid’s fans in India are expressing their joy over his reappointment as head coach and are taking to social media platforms to convey their best wishes to him.

Check out a few tweets here:

