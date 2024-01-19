Pakistan cricket team faces 76-day winless streak, losing all 8 matches played

Their quest for victory has been fruitless for the past 76 days, with the last triumph recorded on November 4 against New Zealand during the World Cup in India.

Hyderabad: The Pakistan cricket team, grappling with widespread criticism after their disappointing exit from the 2023 World Cup without advancing to the semi-finals, finds itself in an ongoing struggle to regain form in ODIs despite implementing significant changes, such as appointing a new captain.

Their woes continued with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat in a Test series against Australia. The current five-match T20I series against New Zealand hasn’t fared any better as Pakistan suffered four consecutive losses, leaving just one match to salvage some pride.

Notably, Pakistan’s losing streak encompasses all eight matches played, including the defeat against England in the World Cup.

The team is now under heightened scrutiny as they grapple with a prolonged period of winless performances.