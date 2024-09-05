DreamHack, Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 set to unite pop culture and gaming fans

Organised by NODWIN Gaming in collaboration with Insider.in; tickets to three-day celebration available on Insider.in, Paytm, official websites of Dreamhack India and Comic Con India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 02:30 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for an entertainment extravaganza as DreamHack India, the nation’s largest gaming festival, joins forces with Hyderabad Comic Con from November 15 to 17.

Organised by NODWIN Gaming in collaboration with Insider.in, this year’s event promises a thrilling three-day celebration of both pop culture and gaming.

The event caters to a wide spectrum of audiences through its variety of experiences, including comic book zones, music and stand-up performances, LAN tournaments, tech expos, exciting merchandise and other interactive experiences.

Attendees will have ample time to dive into the vibrant worlds of comics, cosplay and fandom hauls, while also enjoying thrilling esports tournaments, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) gaming, meet-and-greets and electrifying experiences for gamers.

“DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con is a match made in gaming and pop culture heaven!” says Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director of NODWIN Gaming.

“Hyderabad’s fans have always shown incredible energy and passion, and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the table this year,” he adds.

Tickets for the event are now available on Insider.in and Paytm, alongside the official websites of Dreamhack India and Comic Con India.