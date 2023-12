| Drinking Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Hyderabad From Jan 3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted in parts of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on January 3 due to junction works on the pipeline at Santosh Nagar of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-1.

The affected areas include Mir Alam, Kishan Bagh, Santosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Yakuthpura, Madannapet, Riyasat Nagar, Aliabad, Boggula Kunta, Afzalgunj, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam Road, Nallakunta, Chilukalguda, Dilsukhnagar, and nearby areas.

