IMA reports rise in upper respiratory tract infections in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: Senior doctors, who are members of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana, in a state-wide survey reported a significant rise in cases of upper respiratory tract infections, ILI and SARI like ailments in their outpatient wings, a trend in-line with the ongoing rise of Covid infections throughout the country.

The IMA, Telangana survey, which included physicians in Hyderabad, districts and government hospitals, said large number of patients reported with typically Covid-like symptoms including sore throat, dry cough, malaise, myalgia, sometimes high fever, obstructive pulmonary diseases, exacerbation of Asthma attacks.

Senior office bearer of IMA, Telangana, Dr M Kiran, who helmed the survey, said there was not much evidence of increased incidence of hypoxia (breathlessness) patients. “Patients with high grade fever without drop in SpO2 levels are responding to Fluvir. A majority of the cases are self-limiting,” he said.

There is an increase in respiratory cases with mild respiratory distress in children below two years and majority were recovering with very few needing hospitalization and ICU care. Nasal cleaning and hygiene should be a supportive care for infants. “Parotitis (inflammation of parotid glands) has gone up, along with the rise in viral diarrhea cases among children,” says Dr Srisailam Kottooru, senior pediatrician from Nizamabad.

Another senior IMA member and physician Dr Suresh from Hyderabad points out that a large number of adults and children were reporting with sore throat, cold, dry cough, body pains etc. “At this point, we are only providing symptomatic treatment,” he said.

Interestingly, a majority of IMA members are reporting rise of parotitis among children and high grade fever among adults. Doctors who took part in the survey, however, said that almost all the ailments were self-limiting and none of them have so far been fatal in their respective OP and IP wings

IMA Telangana survey trends:

• Rise in upper respiratory tract infections cases in all districts

• Large number of children reporting parotitis and high grade fever

• Parotitis is inflammation of parotid gland, a common ailment of salivary glands

• Other common symptoms include rise in viral diarrhea, asthma, chest infections, sore throat, cold, cough.

• Physicians advise rapid antigen test for Covid confirmation