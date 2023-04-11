Driver arrested in gold theft case in Hyderabad

Gyara Ramesh (44), a resident of Mahankali colony in Gudla Pochamapally entered into the house of his employer at Medchal on April 6, when the owner’s family had gone to attend a function

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A driver who broke into the house of his employer and decamped with gold ornaments five days ago was arrested by the Medchal police on Tuesday. The police recovered 10 tolas of gold at his instance.

Gyara Ramesh (44), a resident of Mahankali colony in Gudla Pochamapally entered into the house of his employer at Medchal on April 6, when the owner’s family had gone to attend a function.

“Ramesh entered into the house after breaking the lock and decamped with two gold chains, two bracelets and a ring kept in the cupboard,” said ACP Medchal, S Venkat Reddy.

On a complaint the police had registered a case and identified the offender with the help of fingerprints and feed of surveillance cameras installed in the neighbourhood. He was caught and on interrogation admitted to stealing the property. He was arrested and produced before the court.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman murdered by her friend at Medchal