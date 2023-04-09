Hyderabad: Woman murdered by her friend at Medchal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered by her friend at Medchal on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim Dharithri Singh (22), a native of Odhisa had migrated to Medchal sometime ago and worked at a private company. During her stint in the company, she got into relationship with Chan, who works as a manager there.

Although Chan was married, he allegedly continued to maintain a physical relationship with the victim. Meanwhile, the victim came to know that she was pregnant and insisted Chan marry her.

“To avoid getting married, Chan might have strangulated the woman using a towel at her house and escaped on Sunday,” said Medchal Inspector, S Rajasekhar Reddy.

On coming to known about it the Medchal police took up investigation and a clues team collected fingerprints and other evidence from the spot of crime.

A tracker dog was brought in to assist the investigators. The canine went for around a kilometre tracking the route taken by the killer and later lost scent. Three special teams were formed to nab him.

