Drunken Monkey expands during the pandemic

Mumbai: Drunken Monkey is one of the fast-growing smoothie chains of India, which delivers the best blended natural-fruit smoothies, smoothie bowls and juices in over 200 special combinations.

It runs on a franchisee model of operation through the country and has signed up over 42 plus outlets in the middle of the pandemic making a total of 100 plus outlets in 43 cities as of this year.

Founded by Samrat Reddy, the brand has 81 operational outlets and rest in fit-out which will be launch by 2021. The upcoming outlets will be in New Delhi, Noida, Mangalore, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Bhilai, Raipur, Thrissur, Calicut, Salem, Perinthalmana, Thiruvanamalai, Karur, Kadappa and other cities.

Like all industries, the pandemic had hit Drunken Monkey initially with a dip in sales by 80 per cent. During this phase, the brand helped its franchise partners to transition to a lower-cost profitable model to sustain the effects of Covid-19.

The consistent rise in the demand for fresh healthy products led to a sales growth MOM and now have achieved 85 per cent of last year’s sales as of November 2020. The brand is now concentrating on expanding not only in India but to also cover overseas. Having spread their mantra of staying Naturally High across the country with 100 plus operational outlets by end of 2020 in 43 cities, and it aspires to launch smoothie bars across 5 countries.

“I am glad that the resilience in the brand has helped us to expand even during the global pandemic. COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst to boost the demand for healthy products. The aim is to expand to not just in the metros but to the tier ii and iii cities too,” said Samrat Reddy, Founder and Managing Director at Drunken Monkey.

Drunken Monkey has grown from strength to strength, expanding the business to achieve its goal to make Drunken Monkey synonymous with smoothies and smoothies synonymous with Drunken Monkey, thus bringing about a “Smoothie Revolution”. Effective utilization of the “first-mover advantage” ensued the brand to be a pioneer in the natural smoothie segment.

During the pandemic, Drunken Monkey has also launched Flying Monkey Foundation. It is a foundation that inspires people to embrace life by feeling beautiful, young, and full of energy.

Samrat Reddy who is a fitness and sports enthusiast believes indulging in SPORTS is a simple, and fundamental way of reconnecting with the authentic inner self by naturally engaging the body and mind in unison.

Flying Monkey calls it living Naturally High as there is no greater thrill than being high on life itself! Through engagement in sports, Flying Monkey Foundation aspires to build happier and healthier communities leading to more complete and content human-beings.

Drunken Monkey is present across India in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kochi, Trivandrum, Vizag, Vijayawada, Pondicherry, Guwahati, Jabalpur, Nellore, Madurai, Trichy, Rajahmundry, Vellore, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Guntur, Nizamabad, Warangal, Palakkad, Kakinada, Indore. www.thedrunkenmonkey.in.