Dry heat makes summer scalding this year in Hyderabad

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Published Date - 12:31 AM, Mon - 13 June 22

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Though this year feels like one of the hottest summers in Hyderabad, according to data generated at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, the year 2022 recorded comparatively lower temperatures than that of previous years.

The IMD data says the maximum temperatures in the city reached 43 degrees Celsius in 2016 and 2017, while the highest maximum temperature recorded this year was around 42 degrees Celsius.

However, there are several reasons for one experiencing the intense heat this summer — low rainfall, fluctuating troughs and humidity levels. In comparison to the previous two years, the State has received less summer rainfall this year.

A Sravani, Scientist C Incharge at IMD Hyderabad, explains there were more fluctuations in the trough this year, resulting in fewer summer rains. This led to low humidity levels in the atmosphere.

Head of IMD – Hyderabad, Dr K Nagaratna had earlier said, “As the amount of water in the atmosphere is quite low, the humidity range is low, which is why we are experiencing greater heat than the actual temperatures recorded.”

On the weather conditions in future summers, Sravani said, it was too early to comment as a further study is required on the topic. However, she does point out that large-scale climate change might affect regional weather.

10 heat wave days this April

Hyderabad experienced 10 heat wave days in April alone this year as against only one heat wave condition in the month of April 2021.

Greenpeace India, while comparing the weather data of April 2022 and April 2021, revealed how the 10 State capitals in India have witnessed adverse temperature conditions in April 2022.

According to the report, Hyderabad recorded a temperature of above 40 degrees Celsius for ten days in April this year. Usually, the summer temperatures peak typically occurs towards the end of April and May. But, Hyderabad witnessed the peak early in April itself.

“In the month of April 2022, Hyderabad recorded a temperature above 40 degrees Celsius from April 18. The maximum temperature recorded was 42 degrees Celsius on April 22. The city experienced these temperatures for 10 days,” the report stated.

The global non-environment group has analysed data acquired from Accuweather to study the average increase in temperatures over the month of April in 10 capital cities of India. It said that cities located in the plains and hilly regions have shown a drastic increase in the intensity of heatwaves, while coastal cities have fared relatively better.

Maximum temperatures recorded in last 10 years

Year Highest Maximum (Date)

2021 40.1 (April 4)

2020 40.7 (April 24, 26, 28)

2019 41.4 (April 30)

2018 42.0 (April 30)

2017 43.0 (April 18)

2016 43.0 (April 14)

2015 40.6 (April 30)

2014 40.3 (April 29)

2013 40.8 (April 30)

2012 40.5 (April 30)

(Temperatures in degree Celsius)