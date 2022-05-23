Dry weather to prevail over Hyderabad: IMD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:38 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: Cloudy skies and intermittent light rain is set to take a short break over the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts largely dry weather in most parts on Monday and Tuesday.

However, heatwave conditions will be at bay till the end of this month. On Monday, till 8:30 am, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius and minimum temperature was 24.2 degree Celsius.

For the next five days, the temperature will be below 40 degree Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

However, some districts in the State including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, and Suryapet are likely to experience scorching heat with temperature expected to touch 45 degree Celsius.

