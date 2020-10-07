Dubbak bypoll: BJP leader alleges phone tapping

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao for Dubbak bypoll on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the State government was tapping his phones and harassing him to take political vendetta. He urged the Union Minister to order for an official probe into the issue and initiate necessary action against those who were involved in the illegal and unconstitutional activity of phone tapping.

Indirectly referring to the seizure of Rs 40 lakh by the Cyberabad police from two four-wheelers intercepted near Shamirpet on October 5, Raghunandan Rao stated that the incident clearly shows that all mobile phones of himself and his staff were being tapped. Further, he claimed to have been having good reputation in the society as an advocate and also was serving as BJP Telangana State secretary. He alleged that he was being targeted for working to strengthen BJP in the Dubbak Assembly constituency ahead of bye-elections.

