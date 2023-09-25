Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ shoot commences

After ‘Sita Ramam’, Dulquer Salmaan has announced his next venture in Telugu, ‘Lucky Baskhar’, with talented director Venky Atluri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan is one of most sought-after and highly successful pan-India actors. With each film, he scaled newer heights in popularity and became an inspiration to many with his unique script selection and talent.

After ‘Sita Ramam’, he has announced his next venture in Telugu, ‘Lucky Baskhar’, with talented director Venky Atluri. The film casts Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film.

Sithara Entertainments has been coming up with a variety of films in different genres and has become one of the most active production houses in Telugu cinema, in recent years. They have started making inroads into pan-India market as well, and after ‘Sir/Vaathi’ with Venky Atluri, this is their second pan-India film, with the director.

The shoot of ‘Lucky Baskhar’ commenced on September 24 with a puja. Producers, director and actors participated in the event and everyone expressed great confidence in the movie.

The story of ‘Lucky Baskhar’ is said to follow this theme, “An ordinary man’s extraordinary journey to unscalable heights.” National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film. Another National Award winner, Navin Nooli, is editing the film. Nimish Ravi is the DoP. More details about the cast and the crew will be announced soon.

