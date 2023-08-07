| Durand Cup Mohun Bagan Blank Punjab Fc 2 0 For Second Win On Trot

Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan blank Punjab FC 2-0 for second win on trot

Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced some anxious moments before prevailing over I-League winners Punjab FC 2-0

By PTI Published Date - 09:40 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced some anxious moments before prevailing over I-League winners Punjab FC 2-0

Kolkata: Reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced some anxious moments before prevailing over I-League winners Punjab FC 2-0 for their second successive win in the Durand Cup here on Monday.

On a rain-drenched evening, a lucky Mohun Bagan took a 23rd minute lead after Punjab FC’s centre-back Melroy Assissi slipped in an own goal.

Hugo Bumous (48th) then utilised Liston Colaco’s inch-perfect cross from the left to deliver the final blow.

The win also put the Mariners in a fine stead ahead of the season’s much-anticipated Kolkata derby against East Bengal on August 12.

Mohun Bagan now have six points going into their concluding group A fixture against arch-rivals East Bengal who have one point after their draw against Bangladesh Army FT.

Mohun Bagan looked rusty in the first half before they slowly got into their groove.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith also stood out, with a superb second-half save from their Slovenian recruit Luka Majcen.

The Punjab outfit, who are the first I-League team to get promoted to top-tier ISL, did well in patches but Mohun Bagan defence managed to hold on to their lead.

Up against the I-League champions, Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando opted for a near full strength side with Brendn Hamill, Hugo Boumous and Glan Martins in the starting XI.

The club also handed the Mariners’ debut cap to talented India defender Anwar Ali, while Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco manned things up front.

Mohun Bagan had their first chance in the 19th minute when Martins’ shot was blocked by a PFC defender.