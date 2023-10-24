Dussehra 2023: Kangana Ranaut performs Ravana Dahan at Red Fort

By ANI Published Date - 11:13 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during the Ravan Dahan on the occasion of Dussehra organised by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: On the occasion of Dussehra 2023, actor Kangana Ranaut, attended Delhi’s largest Ramlila, organised annually at the historic Red Fort grounds for its iconic celebrations where she was given the honour to perform the Ravan Dahan.

Apart from Kangana, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were also present for the festivities, which the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee arranged.

Kangana looked beautiful as she donned a traditional saree which she teamed with heavy jewellery and makeup. She tied her hair into a bun.

Kangana was also seen chanting “Jai Shree Ram” at the event.

Earlier on Monday, Kangana announced that she is going to be the first woman to burn the Ravan effigy at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila, Red Fort ground, Delhi.

Taking to Instagram Kangana shared a video and wrote, “In the 50 years of history of the event, held annually at the Red Fort, this will be the first time a woman will set the effigy of Ravana on fire. Jai Shri Ram.” Meanwhile, Kangana is currently busy promoting her upcoming action film ‘Tejas’.

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Apart from that, Kangana also has ‘Emergency’ in her kitty.