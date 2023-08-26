Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying: Max Verstappen captures pole position, bests Lando Norris by inches

The only threat to Verstappen's hopes of equalling the nine-race winning streak of Sebastian Vettel for Red Bull back in 2013 is the weather, that too in his own nation.

By ANI Published Date - 10:41 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Red Bull Racings Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with his trophy on the podium after the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Spa. Photo: AFP

Zandvoort: Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen‘s chances of clinching a record-equalling ninth-successive Formula 1 race victory received a boost as he gained the pole position in a dramatic Dutch Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday.

Verstappen emerged at the top in a one-lap shootout at the end of Q3 which was delayed by a couple of red flags. He delivered a timing of 1:10.567 to outdo McLaren’s Norris by just over half a second. Mercedes driver George Russell finished at third.

The session started on a wet track but with time, rain relented and surfaced dried. A lot of drama was on offer, including a Q2 exit for Lewis Hamilton and multiple crashes.

In addition to extending his own monumental winning streak, Verstappen will be aiming to keep alive his team’s streak of winning all 12 races in the ongoing season.

Alex Albon also secured the fourth spot, getting his best qualifying effort for Williams.

Fernando Alonso finished fifth for Aston Martin and was ahead of the Ferrari of fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz, while Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez secured seventh spot ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was ninth after he crashed out. Logan Sargeant also suffered a crash, which ruined his accomplishment of having reached Q3 for the first time with Williams in his rookie campaign.

Liam Lawson, deputising for an injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri following the Australian’s crash on Friday, finished last on his debut.

The only threat to Verstappen’s hopes of equalling the nine-race winning streak of Sebastian Vettel for Red Bull back in 2013 is the weather, that too in his own nation. There is a forecast for more rain on Monday and Verstappen has showcased his ability to handle all conditions throughout this season.

He has a 125-point lead over his nearest challenger and teammate, Perez in the Drivers’ standings. Dutch GP Qualifying result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull 2) Lando Norris, McLaren 3) George Russell, Mercedes 4) Alex Albon, Williams 5) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin 6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 7) Sergio Perez, Red Bull 8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren 9) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 10) Logan Sargeant, Williams.