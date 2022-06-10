E-Commerce Entrepreneur Sahil Dahiya’s Success is the Result of His Stellar Marketing Skills

There’s a major difference between successful and unsuccessful people. Successful people sacrifice short term happiness for long term goals while the unsuccessful stay busy collecting short term happiness while avoiding the hard work required for success.

Sahil Dahiya, an e-commerce entrepreneur had a strong focus on his target and hence he always knew the path he needs to follow. Coming from a modest family, Sahil knew that he had to work extra and stay consistent to achieve his goals.

After completing high school, Sahil started as a freelancer by providing services like Digital marketing, SEO, Online reputation management and PR management. Soon after gaining much-required experience and financial backbone, he started his business of online drop shipping. As the business saw growth, he put all the profits into scaling it further and generating more profits.

Now, Sahil Dahiya runs one of the most profitable businesses in India. Talking about how he feels about it, he says,”It feels good. The life I am living right now is what I always imagined for myself. I wanted to make my parents proud, and I am happy to see them smile at my progress. The journey has been rocky, but in the end, I achieved my goals, and I am excited to do more such amazing work.”

Sahil Dahiya says one of the biggest guarantees of having a successful business is acing client management. To do that, the entrepreneur feels that one should always listen to the client first before giving the input. “Only when your client is done sharing their requirement, you can explain them what can be done better. Don’t alter everything they’ve suggested as that would not look on your part,” he says.

Sahil says that the team also plays a great role in the success and one should always hire people who have the passion and enthusiasm like you. “Make sure you hire individuals who are ambitious just like you. They should know how to understand and implement the clients’ needs in their work. Communication plays a crucial role in the functioning of any team. So, make sure there’s enough communication between you, your team members and the clients.”