e-Hundi facility introduced at Basar temple

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated e-Hundi facility enabling devotees to give offerings to the deity online on the premises of the temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said various online facilities would be introduced at the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar in a phased manner. He inaugurated the e-Hundi facility enabling devotees to give offerings to the deity online on the premises of the temple on Tuesday.

Reddy said booking of accommodation, prayers and prasadam online were already introduced for devotees. More online services would be introduced from April 1, he said, adding that devotees could send their offerings through digital platforms such as Gpay, PhonePe and UPI-based payment applications.

The temple’s Executive Officer Vijayarama Rao, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy and many others were present.

