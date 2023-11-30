Early voters flock to polling stations as Telangana election begins

The promising start saw enthusiastic voters turning up early to avoid long queues later in the day. At polling stations, senior citizens and persons with special needs received assistance, with the provision of wheelchairs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Polling for the Telangana Assembly election commenced in the city at 7 am on Thursday.

Mobile phones and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited. The polling window in the State extends from 7 am to 5 pm.

This keenly contested poll anticipates over 3.15 crore voters exercising their franchise. A staggering 2,290 contestants are in the fray.

Meawhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has introduced ‘Queue Live’ for real-time polling updates. Officials unveiled the initiative covering 15 constituencies. Accessible through ‘My GHMC’ app and website, voters can check live queue status and estimated wait times before heading to polling stations.