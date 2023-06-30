Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh

The tremors were felt around 5:03 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said

By ANI Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Representational Image

Chamba: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 5:03 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 30-06-2023, 17:03:08 IST, Lat: 32.54 and Long: 76.46, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh,” National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Further information is awaited.