Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar island

The depth of the earthquake was 75 km below the ground and it occurred at 2:30 am.

Andaman and Nicobar: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island in the wee hours on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 24-09-2022, 02:23:00 IST, Lat: 3.71 and Long: 95.96, Depth: 75 Km, Location: 431 km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India,” NCS said in a tweet.

No life or property loss was reported after the earthquake.