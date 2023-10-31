Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes China’s Xinjiang

The depth of the earthquake that occurred at 14:49:16 IST today in China was found to be 27 km

By ANI Published Date - 05:40 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Beijing: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted China’s Xinjiang region on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The depth of the quake that occurred at 14:49:16 IST today was found to be 27 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 31-10-2023, 14:49:16 IST, Lat: 37.70 & Long: 75.22, Depth: 27 Km, Location: Xinjiang,” the NCS posted on X.

No casualties are reported. Further details are awaited.

