Unreserved Special Express trains between Ernakulam, Dhanbad

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, Unreserved Special Express trains will be run between Ernakulam-Dhanbad-Ernakulam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, Unreserved Special Express trains will be run between Ernakulam-Dhanbad-Ernakulam. According to the railway authorities here on Sunday, train No. 06077 Ernakulam-Dhanbad Un-Reserved Special will leave Ernakulam at 07.15hrs on December 18, and 25 (Mondays) to reach Dhanbad at 07.30hrs on Wednesday.

In the return direction, train No. 06078 Dhanbad-Ernakulam Un-Reserved Special will leave Dhanbad at 23.55hrs on Dec. 21 and 28 to reach Ernakulam on the third day at 02.30hrs.

Also Read East Coast Railway extends special trains

Stoppages: Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podunur, Trippur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam,Perambur, Gudur,Nellore, Ongole,Vijayawada,Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku,Rajahmundry,Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Vizianagaram,Bobbili, Parvathipuram Rayagada,Munigada,Ambodala,Kesinga, Titlagarh,Balangir,Bargarh Road,Sambalpur,Jarsuguda,Rajganpur, Rourkela, Nuagoan, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri,Bokaro between Ernakulam and Dhanbad.

Composition: 22- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Luggage Cum Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)