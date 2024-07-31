Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief delivers thought-provoking lecture

Hyderabad: Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, delivered a thought-provoking lecture on “Maritime Strategies in the Indian Ocean Region” at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad.

During his address, Vice Admiral Pendharkar highlighted the dynamic security scenarios in the Indian Ocean Region and emphasized the need for proactive actions and strategies to enhance India’s capabilities. He stressed the importance of leveraging preparedness to deal with emerging complexities and ensuring the furtherance of national interests.

The lecture provided a comprehensive understanding of the maritime landscape, inspiring a proactive approach to safeguarding India”s interests.

Vice Admiral Pendharkar also inaugurated the ‘Viraat’ facility centre at the CDM campus. The facility, named after India”s second aircraft carrier, aims to orient armed forces officers about India’s rich maritime heritage, the Indian Navy’s influence in the Indian Ocean Region, and provide a research and analysis space for the Forum for China and Other Regional Neighbourhood Strategic Studies.