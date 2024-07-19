Eastern Naval Command rescues 28 from floods in Andhra Pradesh

In a post on X, the Eastern Naval Command stated that they responded to a request from the Andhra State Government to conduct a search and rescue operation due to massive floods in the area.

By ANI Published Date - 19 July 2024, 02:00 PM

New Delhi: In an extensive search and rescue operation launched by the Eastern Naval Command, a total of 28 stranded individuals were rescued from the Koyamadaram region, situated 250 km west of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, despite challenging weather on Friday.

In a post in X, the Eastern Naval Command said that they responded to the request from the Andhra State Government to conduct the search and rescue operation due to massive floods in that area.

The Indian Navy Air Station’s INS Dega of the Eastern Naval Command launched the operation, which involved seven aircraft, including P8I, Dornier, Sea Kings, and ALH helicopters.

“In response to a request from the State Govt of Andhra Pradesh for Rescue and Relief Operations due to massive flooding, Indian Navy’s Air Station INS Dega, Eastern Naval Command, launched extensive SAR operations with seven aircraft, including P8I, Dornier, Sea Kings, and ALH helicopters. Despite challenging weather, the Indian Navy rescued 28 stranded individuals from Koyamadaram, 250 km west of Visakhapatnam,” the command said in a post in X.

Andhra Pradesh is currently experiencing moderate to heavy rains in various parts of the coastal region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts on Friday and an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu and NTR districts.

The IMD also said that Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam had received heavy to Very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy Rainfall during past 24 hours till 0830 hours IST of Friday.

Due to heavy and continuous rainfall, many districts in the state have been flooded, which has disrupted the normal flow of life in the state.

In the Alluri Seetharamaraju district, district collector AS Dinesh Kumar has also declared a holiday on Friday for all educational institutions due to the widespread rains.