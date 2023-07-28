Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway paralysed by floods: TSRTC cancels regular services

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway has been severely affected by the ongoing floods, leading to a complete standstill of traffic at Ithavaram near Keesara Tollgate in Krishna district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

In response to the situation, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken necessary measures to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers.

According to VC Sajjanar, the Managing Director of TSRTC, the overflowing Munneru river has caused major disruptions on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, compelling them to cancel regular bus services. As a result, passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Vijayawada have been significantly impacted.

However, in light of the crisis, TSRTC has promptly arranged alternative arrangements to facilitate commuters’ journey between the two cities. Buses will now be diverted via a safer route passing through Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, and Guntur.

Sajjanar stated that the revised bus service schedule will run every half hour, with buses departing from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

To keep passengers informed and updated, TSRTC has shared the contact details of their call centre. Passengers can reach out to the TSRTC call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033 for more information about the revised bus services and any other related queries.