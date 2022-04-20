Eatala demands CBI probe into BJP activist’s death

Published Date - 08:03 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Eatala Rajender. Photo: Twitter

Khammam: Tension prevailed here on Wednesday as BJP cadres took out a rally in protest against the party activist S Sai Ganesh’s recent death by suicide. Led by the BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana, BJP Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy they staged a dharna at Ambedkar Centre demanding action against those responsible for Ganesh’s death.

As they staged a protest without permission police took them into custody. At that time heated arguments ensued between the police and BJP leaders who insisted on continuing their protest. In a related development union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former minister Eatala Rajender have called on the family members of the deceased and consoled them.

Speaking to the media Rajender demanded a CBI probe into all the incidents of suicides in the State saying that he does not have trust in the local police. He accused the TRS leaders of booking false cases against opposition party workers. He appealed to the party workers not to take extreme steps like committing suicide and to fight against the TRS leaders and the government. union Home Minister Amit Shah has condoled the bereaved family over phone, he noted.

