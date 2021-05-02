Eatala family flouted several land laws and rules

Medak district collector in his six-page preliminary report to CS stated that the field survey conducted by the team observed that about 66 acres of assigned lands were illegally occupied by Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by Eatala

Hyderabad: Minister Eatala Rajender and his family members not only encroached 66 acres of assigned and ceiling land, but also violated numerous laws including the Telangana Assigned Lands (POT) Act, the Conservation of Forests Act and the Telangana Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) Act, among others. Further, they caused losses to the State exchequer.

In his six-page preliminary report to the Chief Secretary, Medak district collector A Harish said that following complaints from the villagers of Achampet and Hakimpet, the officials conducted a detailed field survey. More complaints were received from the villagers against Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by the Minister, over encroachment of their lands. They alleged that lands were taken illegally without compensating them duly and roads were laid through their assigned lands, besides constructing compound walls denying them the right of way to reach their respective lands.

The Collector stated that the field survey conducted by the team observed that about 66 acres of assigned lands in survey number 97 of Hakimpet village and in survey numbers 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82 and 130 of Achampet village were illegally occupied. Further, sheds and buildings were constructed on these lands and roads were laid using assigned lands. Subsequently, the officials initiated the process to resume these lands and have already erected signages taking possession of these lands.

The Medak District Forest Officer submitted that a kachcha road was constructed by felling trees without any prior permission and a detailed enumeration of the trees felled by the company was underway for further action.

It was also found that Jamuna Hatcheries constructed sheds, platforms and other structures without obtaining non-agricultural land conversion proceedings as per the Telangana Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) Act, causing huge losses to the State exchequer. The authorities concerned have been directed to initiate due process and recover relevant charges under the Revenue Recovery Act.

