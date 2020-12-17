Eatala instructs Area and Dist hospitals to provide best facilities

Health Minister also directed health officials to address gaps in infrastructure deficiencies, which were raised by the inspection teams of National Medical Commission (NMC)

Hyderabad: Towards decentralising the healthcare services, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Thursday directed the authorities to ensure that Area and District Hospitals in the State were providing all basic healthcare facilities to patients.

At a review meeting with principals and superintendents of teaching medical colleges and hospitals, Rajender said that patients should be referred to tertiary care hospitals like Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital only for super-speciality services while the rest of the medical services must be provided at primary and secondary levels.

He directed health officials, especially the superintendents of Area and District Hospitals, to make sure patients were provided proper healthcare services locally, instead of just referring them to tertiary care facilities located in Hyderabad. Such a practice would ensure there was no dip in the quality of healthcare services in tertiary health care facilities in Hyderabad.

Rajender also directed health officials to address gaps in infrastructure deficiencies, which were raised by the inspection teams of National Medical Commission (NMC), in medical colleges before fresh inspections were conducted in the coming months.

Senior health officials including DME, Dr. K Ramesh Reddy, Commissioner of Health and Family welfare, Vakati Karuna, MD of TSMSIDC, K Chandrashekhar Reddy and others were present.

