Eatala Rajender promises to resolve issues of 108 staff soon

Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Sunday assured that he would take up pending issues of 108 employees with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and get them resolved at the earliest. He said the State government was working with the objective of providing corporate hospital level services in government hospitals without causing any financial burden on the patients.

Addressing the second annual meeting of Telangana 108 Employees Association held at Telangana Bhavan here, the Minister said the 108 employees have been rendering their services without a break during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that they were extending uninterrupted services for the last seven months even when private hospitals were closed for the COVID-19 patients. “Every employee in the Health department should work with such dedication and human approach towards the needy,” he said.

Rajender said the impact of Coronavirus was decreasing in the State as more number of patients were recovering from the deadly virus. He declared that the State government was ready to bear the expenditure incurred to provide best quality treatment to the Covid-19 patients and warned severe action against the private hospitals which refuse to provide treatment under Aarogyasri scheme.

“Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to study and recommend reforms in the Health department in a bid to develop the government hospitals on par with the corporate hospitals. The recommendations will be implemented after getting necessary approvals. Accordingly, issues pertaining to 108 employees including salary hike, working hours and other issues also will be resolved,” he added.

