EC appoints 60 counting observers for Tripura

Published Date - 01:52 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Agartala: For the first time in Tripura, the Election Commission has appointed a counting observer for each of the 60 assembly constituencies to ensure the counting of votes in a free and fair manner, a senior poll official said on Saturday.

Assembly elections were held across the northeastern state on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.

“The Election Commission has appointed as many as 60 counting observers to oversee the counting of all the assembly constituencies in a free and fair manner. They are expected to arrive in Tripura by February 28”, Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, S. Bandopadhyay, told PTI.

It means the poll panel has appointed one counting observer for each assembly segment, which is the first in the northeastern state, he said.

Chief Secretary J K Sinha, CEO Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao and DGP Amitabh Ranjan have already toured all the eight districts and held meetings with the district magistrates and superintendents of police, Bandopadhyay said.

“They have reviewed the overall security scenario of all the districts and also taken stock of the security arrangements”, he said.

Counting will be held in 21 counting halls amidst tight security, the official said.