EC designates EROs, DEOs for upcoming assembly polls in Telangana

Election Commission of India has designated EROs and DEOs in consultation with the Telangana government

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:25 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has designated Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) for all the 119 assembly constituencies and 33 districts respectively in the State.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the ECI has designated EROs and DEOs in consultation with the State government. These officers will play a vital role in managing the electoral rolls, ensuring accurate voter registration and maintaining electoral data integrity, the release informed.