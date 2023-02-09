ECI announces election schedule for two MLC seats in Telangana

The term of Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers' constituency MLC Katepally Janardhan Reddy and Hyderabad Local Authorities' constituency MLC MS Prabhakar Rao, will end on March 29 and May 1 respectively.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:11 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: The biennial elections to two seats of the Telangana Legislative Council, one teachers’ constituency and one local authorities’ constituency, will be held on March 13. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday released the schedule for two seats of the Telangana Legislative Council, along with 13 seats of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

The ECI announced that notifications for these elections will be issued on February 16. The last date for filing of nominations will be February 23. The nominations will be taken up for scrutiny the next day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be February 27. Polling will be held on March 13. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 16.

The ECI announced that the model code of conduct for these elections would come into force with immediate effect in the constituencies concerned. Accordingly, the Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana were directed to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures, were complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.