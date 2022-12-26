People rejected BJP in CESS elections: KTR

Like general elections, the BJP had tried all the tricks to win the CESS elections. But people reposed their faith in the BRS and taught a fitting lesson to BJP with their vote, he said

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:09 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said despite BJP playing all the tricks to win the CESS elections in Rajanna Sircilla district it was outrightly rejected by the people.

“I wholeheartedly thank the voters of my district Rajanna Siricilla for giving the BRS party candidates absolutely brilliant victory in the CESS election held across 13 mandals and 2 Municipalities. Grateful for reposing the trust in leadership of Sri KCR Garu yet again” tweeted Rama Rao.

Like general elections, the BJP had tried all the tricks to win the CESS elections. But people reposed their faith in the BRS and taught a fitting lesson to BJP with their vote, he said in a statement issued here on Monday.

This verdict would serve as a lesson to the BJP, which was trying to destroy and privatise the power sector in the guise of reforms. People were aware of the BJP’s conspiracies and they rejected the party in the CESS elections, he said.

People thought that if BJP wins the CESS elections, meters would be installed to the pump sets at agriculture wells, free electricity would be cancelled and there would be no subsidized electricity, he said.

“Considering all these factors, people voted against the BJP and it was defeated by a landslide. The BJP’s defeat is a proof of the fact that there is severe opposition and rejection towards BJP even in the remote areas of Telangana” said Rama Rao.

The BRS party’s victory further reflects the unprecedented faith of Telangana people in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership. This victory was an approval of people of programmes being implemented for welfare of different sections by the Telangana Government, he said.

“With this victory, the responsibility on BRS party and the State Government had increased. We will not get overwhelmed and will focus more extending quality power supply and infrastructure development” added Rama Rao.