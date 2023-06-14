ECI team to visit Telangana to check poll preparedness

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: In order to evaluate and ensure the preparedness for the forthcoming election in the State, a delegation from the Election Commission of India will be visiting the city for three days from June 22.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, who convened a meeting along with Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to discuss and assess the State’s poll preparedness on Wednesday, said the delegation led by Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, Senior and Deputy Election Commissioners, along with senior officers of the ECI, would review the preparedness of the State machinery for the upcoming polls to State.

During their stay, the ECI delegation will first engage in crucial meetings with CEO , Special Police Nodal Officer, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Nodal Officer. Thereafter, they will hold extensive consultations with District Collectors, SPs and various enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax (CBDT), NCB, Excise Department, State GST and CGST Department, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), DRI, RPF, CISF, and State Commercial Tax Department.

This collaborative effort aims to foster coordination at State and District Levels to preserve the integrity of the electoral process, Vikas Raj said.

Anjani Kumar emphasized the crucial role of district police officers in ensuring a smooth and secure election and highlighted the need for adequate manpower. He directed officers to map border check posts while facilitating cross-functional training with agencies like the Income Tax and GST departments.

