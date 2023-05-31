BJP faces internal turmoil ahead of Telangana Assembly Elections

Vijayashanthi accused the party BJP MLA Eatala Rajender of engaging in anti-party activities, claiming that his role in the Joining Committee was detrimental to the party

Hyderabad: With the State Assembly elections on the horizon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is grappling with internal conflicts, presenting a picture of disarray within the party.

The feud between BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, who also chairs the BJP Joining & Coordination Committee, continues unabated. Additionally, a verbal scuffle has erupted between Vijayashanthi, a BJP national executive member, and Eatala. Vijayashanthi accused the party MLA of engaging in anti-party activities, claiming that his role in the Joining Committee was detrimental to the party.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Vijayashanthi questioned Eatala’s statement to the media, in which he declared that he had abandoned the process of inducting leaders from opposition parties. She asked whether the victories in the Dubbaka, GHMC, and MLC polls were a result of the Joining Committee’s efforts. She emphasized that the BJP’s success was due to the sacrifices of party activists and loyal supporters, and criticized Eatala’s alleged anti-BJP campaign under the guise of the Joining Committee.

The rift between the two leaders escalated when Eatala made remarks about all parties having covert relationships with KCR, including the BJP. Vijayashanthi demanded that he disclose the names of such covert individuals within the BJP. Since then, a cold war has been simmering between them.

Sources within the party indicate that the infighting within the State BJP, divided between natives and migrants, has intensified recently. Rajendar’s purported aspirations for the top post, replacing the incumbent Bandi Sanjay, have encountered strong opposition within the party. Senior BJP leaders, setting aside their differences, have rallied behind Sanjay.

Following the defeat in Karnataka, internal conflicts within the Telangana BJP unit have escalated, with leaders openly targeting one another. There are also reports of “dissident” BJP members contemplating joining the Congress party. Presently, the State BJP appears divided, lacking cohesive leadership to steer the party forward.