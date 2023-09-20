ECI unveils comics to educate kids on elections

The Commission also said that 30,000 copies will be distributed for free and children can also view them digitally.

By ANI Published Date - 03:44 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

New Delhi: In a unique initiative, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday released two comic books to spread awareness among children about voting and the electoral process with the help of comic characters including Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, and Billoo.

“Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, Billoo and other comic characters will now create awareness amongst children about elections. In a unique initiative, the comic book, “Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal”, published by Pran Comics, was released by the Commission today,” ECI posted on ‘X’.

“Chacha Chaudhary ka dimag computer se tez chalta hai”, and his formidable intellect will now be harnessed by the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) division of ECI. 30,000 copies will be distributed for free and lakhs of children will also view them digitally. The comic has 10 short stories on electoral aspects,” ECI said further.

Assembly elections are due in states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP and Telangana later this year. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha polls are scheduled for 2024.