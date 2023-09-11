Election Commissioner leads delegation to Maldives, observes conduct of Presidential Election

By ANI Published Date - 02:40 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: At the invitation of the Election Commission of Maldives, Election Commissioner Arun Goel is leading a three-member delegation to Maldives to observe the conduct of ongoing Presidential Election, said a statement from Election Commission of India.

The first round of the election was conducted on 9th September 2023 while the a second round of elections will be conducted on September 30 this year. There are eight candidates in the fray. The election was held as per the Constitution of Maldives, 2008, Election (General) Act, 2008, Presidential Elections Act, 2008 and Presidential Elections Rules and Regulations, 2008.

The counting of the votes was done on the same day i.e., 9 th September 2023 and as per the result none of the candidates could get over 50% of votes, said the statement further. The delegation led by Election Commissioner Arun Goel included Ajay Bhadoo, Deputy Election Commissioner and Pramod Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary, visited 22 polling booths located in Male and Hulhumale and observed the polling process, the system and procedure of voter registration and identification, the arrangements of booths for polling and noted many initiatives taken by the EC of Maldives, added the statement further. International observers from other countries and organizations also participated in the election observation programme.

According to their election laws, there will be a second round of elections on September 30 this year to be contested only by the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes in the first election.