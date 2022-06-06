Economic development should take precedence over political gains: KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: Asserting that economic development should take precedence over political gains, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao urged the union Government to support progressive States like Telangana. He accused the Centre of not extending any support to the States that were politically not aligned to it.

Releasing the performance report of the Industries department on Monday, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses terms “Team India” and “Cooperative Federalism”, but they were mere lip service as the same benefits were not given to all States.

Telangana’s GSDP grew from Rs 5.05 lakh crore in 2014-15 to 11.5 lakh crore in 2021-22. This is about 123 per cent growth during the eight year period. Telangana’s per capita income was Rs 1.24 lakh in 2014-15 and has now grown to Rs 2.78 lakh in 2021-22. “Telangana grew despite demonetisation, Covid-19 pandemic and zero support from the Central government,” Rama Rao said.

Telangana has set up the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) in Hyderabad as part of the ease of doing business norms. Instead of supporting the new centre with some funds, the Government of India has set up a competing body in Gujarat and is providing support. Efforts should be directed at developing all States, Rama Rao said.

“Economic development should be at the centre stage and take the front seat at all times. Politics should take the back seat. We should not think about elections forever,” he said, adding that many initiatives announced by the union government were limited to only slogans.

The Minister reminded that the Prime Minister was talking of India becoming a $ 5 trillion economy. “How will it happen if we do not think of scale? We have to work together on this. If Telangana can think of creating the largest pharma manufacturing cluster, the largest textile park and also the largest medical devices park, why cannot the Government of India think of achieving scale,” he said adding that stronger states will mean a stronger country.

Referring to the AP Reorganisation Act, Rama Rao said that though special incentives were promised for both Telangana and its sister state Andhra Pradesh, there has been no progress. Telangana has been pleading for sanction of six industrial corridors but the State has not received any support in this direction. “When we make a plea for a project, it is in view of the State’s future,” he said.

India and China about 35 years ago had similar sized GDPs. China today emerged a $ 16 trillion economy as it focused on economic development. It boasted of double digit growth for over 25 years. “India, on the other hand, had its priorities misplaced and we are still a $ 3 trillion economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana through its flagship industrial policy TS-IPASS attracted Rs 17,867 crore investments in 2021-22 through 3,938 new industries and created employment for 96,863 people. Cumulatively, TS-IPASS has attracted 19,454 industries so far in eight years, investments of Rs 2.32 lakh crore and created employment for 16.4 lakh people.