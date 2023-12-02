ECoR’s Waltair division creates new records

The Division also achieved the best ever Iron Ore loading from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to the tune of 2.04 Million Tons in Nov-23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has created a new record with highest ever loading in any November month in its history.

Waltair shattered all the previous November records by loading an all time record of 6.51 Million Tons, i.e., 16.25% higher than previous in November 2022 when 5.60 Million Tons was loaded. This is an increase of 7% the best ever November month loading record of 6.08 Million Tons in Nov-20 during Covid-19 pandemic when limited Mail Express / passenger were run.

The Division also achieved the best ever Iron Ore loading from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to the tune of 2.04 Million Tons in Nov-23 while the previous best was 1.86 Million Tons in Nov-20. The best ever Gangavaram Port loading of 1.52 Million Tons achieved in Nov-23 while the previous best was 1.48 Million Tons.

Further, Waltair Division crossed the 1700 rake loading barrier for any November. In Nov’23, the Division loaded 1791 rakes, 14.5% up from 1564 rakes loaded in Nov-22, erasing the previous best of 1668 rakes loaded in November-20 during the Covid-19 pandemic when limited Mail Express / passenger trains were run.

The Kottavalasa-Kirandul line loading in November increased from 350 rakes in November-22 to 484 rakes in November 2023, which is a 38% huge jump in loading of rakes. The Division bounced back after the landslide that hit the traffic for about 17 days in the crucial KK line.

DRM Saurabh Prasad said that the Team Waltair did coordinated efforts with freight customers, with planned crew management, systematic planning of maintenance works etc resulting in a quantum jump in loading and heading towards achieving new records.