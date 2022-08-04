ED raids on crypto currency exchange company in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:05 AM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out raids at the office of a crypto currency exchange company in Hyderabad and other areas since Thursday morning.

The company was not only facing money laundering charges but also facing two cases related to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

The ED has already issued show cause notices to the company under the provisions of FEMA. More details are awaited about the raids.

