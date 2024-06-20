ED raids Patancheru BRS MLA’s residence: MLA calls it politically motivated

Speaking to news reporters after the raids, the BRS MLA termed the raids as politically motivated. Stating that they had cooperated with the ED, he said ED officials had realised that everything was fair with them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 11:20 PM

Sangareddy: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out simultaneous raids on the residences of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy of the BRS, and his brother Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy in Patancheru town.

The raids, which began at 9 am, continued until 7.30 pm. However, the ED sleuths are said to have seized nothing from either of the residences after more than 10 hours of searches, though they collected photocopies of various documents found in Mahipal Reddy’s and Madhusudhan Reddy’s residences.

“They could not seize a single rupee or one tola of gold from our homes because we had nothing in excess,” he said. T

he MLA said he and his family were leading a transparent life. Observing that both the Congress-ruled State government and the BJP-led Centre were following similar tactics to harass and suppress opposition party leaders, Mahipal Reddy said the Centre was making several key leaders including Ministers and Chief Ministers scapegoats with these kinds of raids.

When asked whether he was going to switch loyalties amid these kinds of pressures, he dismissed such theories.