ED raids Punjab AAP MLA; other locations in drugs probe case

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple places in Punjab, including at the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh

By PTI Published Date - 11:45 AM, Tue - 31 October 23

Chandigarh/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple places in Punjab, including at the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of a drugs linked money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered by the federal probe agency along with an escort of central paramilitary forces personnel, the sources said.

The premises linked to SAS Nagar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Singh, 61, are also being covered, they said.

The ED action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).