ED reaches Delhi AAP MLA’s house to ‘arrest’ him

Amanatullah Khan says 'dictator' leaving no stone unturned to harass him and other AAP leaders

By PTI Published Date - 2 September 2024, 09:39 AM

Photo: File

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday claimed that a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached his house here to arrest him.

Sources said the ED team reached his house in Okhla as part of a money laundering investigation. Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams have been deployed at Khan’s residence.

In a post on X, Khan said, “A ED team has reached my house to arrest me.” “Early this morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and other AAP leaders,” said Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.

मेरे घर अभी ED के लोग mujhe गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पहुंचे hain — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) September 2, 2024

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.

In a video on X, Khan also said he has been replying to all the notices being sent by the agency. But a team is here to arrest him on a search warrant, he said.

अभी सुबह-सुबह तानाशाह के इशारे पर उनकी कटपुतली ED मेरे घर पर पहुँच चुकी है, मुझे और AAP नेताओं को परेशान करने में तानाशाह कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहा। ईमानदारी से अवाम की ख़िदमत करना गुनाह है? आख़िर ये तानाशाही कब तक?#EDRaid #Okhla pic.twitter.com/iR2YN7Z9NL — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) September 2, 2024

On X, Sisodia said the only work left for the ED is to “suppress every voice raised against the BJP and break it”. Those who do not break, are arrested and put in jail, he alleged.

ED का बस यही काम रह गया है. BJP के ख़िलाफ़ उठने वाली हर आवाज़ को दबा दो. तोड़ दो. जो टूटे नहीं, दबे नहीं उसे गिरफ़्तार करके जेल में डाल दो. https://t.co/5XiGraftHV — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 2, 2024

Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Khan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “dictatorship” and the ED’s “hooliganism” continue, he alleged.