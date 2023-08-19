ED seizes Rs 26 lakh following raids in Madhya Pradesh in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 26 lakh and some incriminating documents following raids, carried out in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh

By ANI Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 26 lakh and some incriminating documents following raids, carried out in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe, officials said on Saturday.

According to the probe agency, searches were conducted under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 at 8 premises related to various accused persons in a money laundering case against Sudhir Ratnakar Peter Das and others.

During the search operations, cash amount of approx Rs 26 Lakh, details of illegally acquired immovable properties and various incriminating documents were recovered and seized,” ED said. Further information is awaited.