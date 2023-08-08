ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to join the probe in connection with a money laundering case

By IANS Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

File Photo

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to join the probe in connection with a money laundering case.

A source said on Tuesday that Soren has been asked to join the probe next week. Though the ED has not made any official statement on the matter, a source in the know of things said the summon could be related to the alleged land grabbing matter. The Jharkhand chief minister has been asked to appear before the ED on August 14.

Last time, Soren was questioned in connection with the illegal mining case. He was questioned for around 10 hours along with his wife at the ED’s Ranchi office. Further details are awaited.