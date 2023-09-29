Editorial: Ageing India

Geriatric care must be part of primary healthcare in India where one in every five persons will be a senior citizen by 2050

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

India is undergoing a rapid demographic transition with the population of elderly people growing at an unprecedented rate, throwing up several challenges for the country, particularly in geriatric care. So far, it is widely believed that the country enjoys a unique demographic advantage, being home to one of the highest populations of adolescents and young people in the world. However, this may be changing in future. A relatively young India today will turn into a rapidly ageing society in the coming decades.

According to the United Nations report, ‘India Ageing Report 2023’, the share of the elderly population — people above 60 years — will reach 20.8% of the total population at the national level by 2050, compared with 10.1% in 2021. This means that one in every five persons will be a senior citizen. By the end of the century, the elderly will constitute over 36% of the total population, a scenario similar to the one being faced by some European countries and Japan.

A sharp growth in the elderly population is observed from 2010 onwards along with a decline in the age group of below 15 years, indicating a rapid shift toward an ageing population. The UN Population Fund (UNPF) report said there are 14.9 crore persons aged 60 years and above in 2022, comprising around 10.5% of the country’s population and this is estimated to increase to 15% by 2036. The report has brought to the fore the need for strengthening social security, including old-age pension, across a landscape where the majority of workers are employed in the informal sector devoid of such benefits.

The UNPF report represents an extensive examination of the living conditions and welfare of older individuals in India. As India ages, it is imperative to ensure that our elderly population has access to the care and support they need to live healthy, dignified and fulfilling lives. Older persons have contributed significantly to society, and they deserve nothing less than our best efforts to ensure their well-being. Addressing the unique healthcare needs of seniors must become a priority.

India needs to make substantial investments, both in terms of finances and human resources, in geriatric care. It acquires urgency in view of the steady weakening of traditional support systems over the decades and the rise of nuclear families. At present, most of the medical colleges don’t have specialised training wings in geriatrics. This gap needs to be addressed immediately keeping in view the future demand. The geriatric care is now confined to some tertiary hospitals in urban areas and is prohibitively expensive.

In fact, geriatric healthcare services must be made part of the primary healthcare services. The elderly population grapples with not just their personal health issues but also the biases, intolerance of the younger generation and, in most cases, lack of financial independence.

