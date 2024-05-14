Editorial: Boost to Palestinian cause

Though the support for Palestine to become a full member of the UN is heartening, it does not alleviate the suffering of its people

14 May 2024

The overwhelming support at the United Nations for Palestine to become a full member of the world body is a heartening development in the long fight for justice to the troubled region. India too has joined an overwhelming number of nations in passing a resolution at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in support of the Palestinian bid to become a full member — a move that would effectively recognise a Palestinian state after the United States vetoed it at the UN Security Council last month. The resolution recommended that the Security Council “reconsider” the matter “favourably”. The 193-member UN Assembly adopted a resolution with 143 votes in favour and nine against — including America and Israel — while 25 countries abstained. The move signalled Israel’s growing global isolation amid alarm over the war in Gaza and the resultant humanitarian crisis. The development means that new privileges will be granted to the Palestinian Authority in its current capacity as a non-member observer state. The Palestinian state will no longer be on the fringes. It will be seated with other member states in alphabetical order and can co-sponsor proposals and amendments. Palestinian representatives can also be elected as officers in the plenary and main committees of the UNGA. However, they will not have voting rights. This move is of immense symbolic value, but it does not alleviate the prolonged suffering of the Palestinian people.

The grant of full membership to Palestine should take place along with a ceasefire, a big increase in humanitarian aid, and the safe return of Israeli hostages. The international community, especially the Global South, cannot afford the blowback that is emerging from the recurring bouts of conflict in the region. With its university campuses in turmoil, America should see which way the wind is blowing domestically as well. The Palestinian push for full UN membership comes nearly seven months into the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and as Israel is expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank, which the UN considers to be illegal. On its part, India has steadfastly stuck to its stand in favour of a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict. While New Delhi has condemned any terrorist attack, including the October 7 attack by Hamas, it has also called for a homeland for Palestinians. Irrespective of the nature of political dispensation at the Centre, India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. The situation in the Palestinian territories continues to be grim with over 34,000 people being killed since Israel launched its retaliatory military operation in response to the Hamas attack.